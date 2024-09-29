Longtime Singapore-based restaurateur Beppe de Vito: ‘We could have done better in all our projects’

Longtime restaurateur Beppe de Vito has spent almost 40 years in F&B, 29 of them in Singapore. His il Lido group of restaurants – established in 2006 – now encompasses four venues: Sospiri (more on that later), Amo, Southbridge (a rooftop oyster bar along Boat Quay) and the upcoming Baia, a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop cocktail bar and lounge at the Esplanade Mall.

He is also a partner of l’WA Group, a joint venture with chef Daniele Sperindio. Together they run the Tuscan-style contemporary steakhouse Gemma and the one-Michelin-starred Art di Daniele Sperindio, both of which are housed in the National Gallery Singapore. And both of which will have their leases expire in November. Art will likely re-emerge in another location while Gemma’s fate is undecided. But for now, all energy is focused on Baia.

Despite being a heavy-hitter in Singapore’s F&B scene, especially when it comes to Italian-inspired concepts, de Vito shies away from being called influential. “I wouldn’t go so far as saying that I have influenced the Italian dining scene,” he said. “What I’ve always tried to do is maintain world-class standards. I came from a five-star hotel background, and when I came to Singapore, I came to open a world-renowned Italian restaurant chain.

“So it’s always been about elevating Italian dining concepts, just not to the point of stuffiness. I always want to keep it nice and vibrant and exciting. And every concept that we’ve done, we’ve tried to be a little different, to create its own identity.”