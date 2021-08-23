Why is Beyonce flaunting a 128-carat diamond alongside Jay-Z?

How do you usher in a new era for your brand? Why, by roping in the world’s biggest A-list celebrity couple as brand ambassadors, of course.

Earlier this month, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z were announced as Tiffany & Co ambassadors. The tie-up comes amid a brand refresh for the American jeweller, following its acquisition by LVMH. The powerhouse couple join fellow Tiffany faces Rose of Blackpink, and Queen's Gambit actress Anya-Taylor Joy.