Billionaire heiress Kim Lim’s 'guo da li' ceremony featured S$2 million worth of gifts

If you haven’t heard already, billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim, the daughter of business magnate Peter Lim, is getting married.

She said “yes” to her fiance last September, who proposed with a massive rock that apparently is worth as much as an HBD flat.

On Feb 16, the couple had their traditional "guo da li" betrothal ceremony and as expected, the event was truly over-the-top.

The "guo da li" is a traditional Chinese wedding custom where the groom delivers wedding gifts to the bride’s family as a token of gratitude and sincerity. By accepting the gifts, the bride’s family shows their acceptance of the groom.

Here’s what Lim’s gifts included – 15 gold bars, eight pairs of giant dragon and phoenix bangles, two gold necklaces, gold rings, gold earrings, two Hermes bags, a pair of Rolex watches, a pair of jewel-encrusted Jimmy Choos, and a variety of dried goods.

The total cost? A whopping S$2 million, reported ICON magazine.