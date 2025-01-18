Worn by Rihanna and Bollywood stars, his family’s been making fine jewellery for nearly a century

Agarwal draws inspiration for his designs from a simple principle his grandfather had instilled in him. “He used to say, never design to please others. When you design for yourself, you become an artist. That has always been our ethos. We design jewellery that we ourselves would be proud to wear.”

Agarwal says that one of the biggest challenges jewellery designers face today is the advent of social media and its impact on originality. “There’s such an overwhelming influx of designs constantly appearing which, out of habit, seep into your subconscious. You end up absorbing images of what others have already done.”

To counter this, Agarwal and his team have a firm policy against relying on online platforms like Pinterest or Instagram for inspiration. “We prefer to personally visit places and immerse ourselves in their heritage and culture. Only then do we transform those inspirations into our jewellery designs.”

MEANINGFUL COLLECTIONS

One of Agarwal’s proudest collections to date is called Amer, inspired by the forts and palaces of Rajasthan, particularly the Amer Fort. This iconic structure is a captivating blend of Hindu and Mughal architecture. “The fort’s design beautifully merges Hindu and Islamic cultural elements, which inspired me to create an entire collection,” Agarwal explained.

Another collection close to his heart is Adaa, which drew inspiration from iconic women of style in Indian history, such as Maharani Gayatri Devi, Princess Sita Devi, and Razia Sultan, the first female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. “I imagined myself as a designer in their time and asked, ‘If I had my own design style, how would I style these women?’” shared Agarwal.