Biyan Wanaatmadja: How Indonesia’s couture visionary stayed in the fashion industry for 40 years

Biyan Wanaatmadja, who turned 70 in October, is one of Indonesia’s most celebrated and enduring fashion designers, known for his exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a deep cultural connection to his native country. Age seems not to stale his infinite creativity. In November, at the time when others might have embarked on comfortable cruises into the sunset, Biyan opened a lush, plant-filled, 2,000-sq-m wedding salon in the hip lifestyle enclave of Kemang in south Jakarta. As always the case with Biyan, it’s the last word in sophistication and style. With nearly four decades of experience in the fashion industry, Biyan’s work blends Indonesian heritage with Western couture to create timeless, elegant, and contemporary designs. His distinctive approach has earned him recognition both in his home country and internationally, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the global fashion scene.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Biyan Wanaatmadja was born 1954, and raised in Surabaya, East Java, where he developed an early appreciation for visual arts. Growing up under comfortable circumstances, he spent much of his time exploring nature, which profoundly influenced his romantic aesthetic and design philosophy. “When I was young, I always found myself outside, surrounding myself with nature. I loved playing outdoors,” Biyan recalls. “I’ve always been sure of the beauty of nature; it was more a question of how nature could apply its beauty to people.”

Initially set on studying architecture, Biyan moved to Germany to pursue his dream. However, he shifted his focus to design during his second semester, a turning point that led him to study fashion at M Muller & Sohn in Dusseldorf and later at the prestigious London College of Fashion. This is when he developed his signature aesthetic of Western fashion with an Indonesian twist. After spending about 15 years in Europe, Biyan returned to Indonesia, where he embarked on his fashion career.