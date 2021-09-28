What’s keeping Blackpink’s Jennie busy? Squid Game and a new campaign
Jennie has been tapped to front Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign but amid her busy schedule, she finds time to support her friends and even popped by the set of hit Korean Netflix series, Squid Game.
Ever since the release of Blackpink’s first album in October last year, singer and rapper Jennie has been taking a backseat musically while her fellow members release their solo debuts.
After all, Jennie was the first to release her solo single back in 2018, which went on to break several records.
So, what’s been keeping her busy lately?
For one, the Chanel ambassador, also known as “Human Chanel” to her fans, is fronting a new campaign for the luxury brand. She has been tapped as the face of Chanel’s Coco Neige range, a collection designed for winter sports.
In campaign images that have got us dreaming of a winter holiday, Jennie wears outfits such as a jacket adorned with the double-C logo, a ski suit and padded down jacket and wool cardigans. The outfits are accessorised with Chanel jewellery, belts, AirPod cases and card holders.
“I find it amazing to see how Virginie Viard brought elegance into ski wear,” Jennie said of the collection.
Amidst her busy schedule, Jennie also finds time to support her friends. Not only did she visit fellow Blackpink member Lisa on the set of her music video, she was also spotted on the set of hit Korean Netflix series, Squid Game.
The reason for her visit? She was supporting her close pal Jung Ho-yeon, who marked her debut as an actress with Squid Game. Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok in the series, otherwise known as player No 67.
According to reports, Jennie also sent a food truck to the show’s set, and her name is even included in the show’s end credits in the Special Thanks section.
Who knows, maybe she’ll make a cameo appearance in Squid Game next time, should there be a season two.