Enjoyed Lisa’s solo debut? Here’s how much the Blackpink star is worth

Since her introduction as a member of Blackpink, the 24-year-old Thai beauty has won the hearts of fans with her incredible rap skills and unforgettable dance moves.

With a net worth of US$10 million (S$13.4 million), Lisa is reportedly the richest member of the group, according to a report by IBTimes.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose have equal net worths at around US$9 million each.

Aside from a successful music career, Lisa has scored several lucrative endorsement deals. She is ambassador of global luxury brands Bvlgari and Celine, as well as make-up brand MAC Cosmetics.