The 31-year-old scion reinventing Singapore’s oldest jewellery house: ‘We’re in the business of happiness’

Determined to foster more of such kinship in person, Amarasuriya wanted the new flagship, opening in May, to feel like a friend’s luxurious apartment rather than a snooty boutique. “When I first started going to Sri Lanka to source for gemstones, I would have a list prepared with all the stones I was looking for,” she said. But the dealers there were more interested in serving her tea, asking about her family, and building their relationship, utterly unhurried in getting to the actual trades.

“Coming from the high-pressure, high-speed pace of Singapore, I didn’t get it. It felt like a chill-out session, and I grew very much in love with that side of my culture,” the Sinhalese said.

So, in addition to selecting a location for the flagship that was surrounded by plenty of greenery and incorporating a private courtyard in which clients can view their jewellery in a bath of natural light, Amarasuriya insisted on adding a tea bar to the space “to take away some of the intensity that comes with stepping into a jewellery store. I don’t even want to talk about jewellery for the first 10 minutes because I just want people to feel at ease.”

One of her greatest triumphs was being able to win over an intimidating client who was shopping for an engagement ring for his partner. “He was a fellow creative and one who held a top position in his company, so he was very intense. He would take notes of everything I said, and I would often come away from each meeting feeling quite drained.”

But she didn’t falter in her mission to connect, and he slowly came to realise that all Amarasuriya wanted was to find out what his fiancee would like, not force a sale. By the end, the jeweller even took a chance and added some details that alluded to one of the stories he told about his fiancee.

“It was almost like watching him come to life, which was lovely. We tend to wear this heavy armour around new people and in new places to protect ourselves, so there’s nothing more blissful that finding someone who sincerely wants to create something with you and to have some fun. I never thought at the beginning that our time together would end with a bottle of champagne that he brought us.”