Sam Asghari: What’s his net worth and how much was Britney's ring?
Pop star Britney Spears announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari with a video showing off a sparkly ring. Here’s how much the fitness trainer is worth, and how much he may have shelled out for the diamond.
Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari, who have taken the next step in their relationship.
Amid news of the couple’s engagement, there’s been renewed interest in Asghari. Just what does Spears' long-term boyfriend do for a living, and what's his net worth?
According to reports, Asghari is worth US$1 million (S$1.3 million). The 27-year-old, who was born in Iran, is primarily a fitness trainer. He established his own personal fitness firm called Asghari Fitness. According to the company’s website, Asghari’s fitness programme starts from US$9 weekly.
Ashagri also does modelling and acting work. He has appeared in TV drama NCIS, comedy series Black Monday and HBO’s Hacks, among others.
By comparison, Forbes estimated Spears’ net worth to be US$60 million. Following news of the engagement, Spears’ fans began urging her to get a prenuptial agreement in order to protect her assets. Asghari took to Instagram stories to respond in a tongue-in-cheek way.
“Thank you for your concern about the prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”
Now about the ring. Jenny Luker, President of PGI USA Jewelry Inc, estimates the rock to be worth around US$100,000, US Magazine reported. Experts at RareCarat.com estimate the ring to cost US$70,000.
The custom-made ring is from Forever Diamonds NY, designed by founder and master jeweller Roman Malayev. It features a four-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, with Lioness, Asghari’s nickname of Spears, engraved in the band.
Before settling on this ring, Asghari was also spotted ring-shopping in Cartier.
“We are thrilled to congratulate Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on their recent engagement. We couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple. Their journey together has touched people around the world and we’re so excited to be a part of their forever,” Forever Diamonds NY wrote on its website.