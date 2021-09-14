Sam Asghari: What’s his net worth and how much was Britney's ring?

Ashagri also does modelling and acting work. He has appeared in TV drama NCIS, comedy series Black Monday and HBO’s Hacks, among others.

By comparison, Forbes estimated Spears’ net worth to be US$60 million. Following news of the engagement, Spears’ fans began urging her to get a prenuptial agreement in order to protect her assets. Asghari took to Instagram stories to respond in a tongue-in-cheek way.

“Thank you for your concern about the prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Now about the ring. Jenny Luker, President of PGI USA Jewelry Inc, estimates the rock to be worth around US$100,000, US Magazine reported. Experts at RareCarat.com estimate the ring to cost US$70,000.