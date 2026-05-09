From Singapore to Western Australia’s remote north: How Bruce Cheung built a successful wagyu business

The Pilbara region of Western Australia is a vast, rugged expanse of iron-red earth shaped by minerals billions of years old. Its dusty, arid landscape is hardly the place you’d expect to find a 72-year-old Singaporean who spent much of his career navigating the air-conditioned corridors of the duty-free trade. But 13 years ago, as Bruce Cheung began thinking about retirement, it became clear that becoming a landlord and spending his autumn years on the golf course was not his idea of a fulfilling third act. What he craved was reinvention. “So I said to myself, ‘Why don’t I try to do something more meaningful and see how I can survive in a new industry,” he said over video call with CNA Luxury.

At around the same time, the Singapore government began unveiling its 30-by-30 goal, a strategy to produce 30 per cent of the country’s nutritional needs locally by 2030 (the goal has since been revised with new targets for 2035). That seemed to Cheung like a challenge he could get behind. “So I thought, why don’t I try something totally different?” he recalled. “One of the main food groups that Singapore doesn’t have is an ample supply of beef… And that’s when the ideas started coming.”

TIME TO HIT THE ROAD

In 2014, Cheung bought a used SUV and drove 2,500km north from Sydney to Cairns in search of a farm. When that journey yielded nothing, he continued west towards Darwin, where one property sharpened his admittedly “fuzzy” criteria.

“I found a freehold project that was A$80 (US$58; S$74) an acre. I couldn’t believe it. It was so attractive,” he said. The owner offered him the land, the house, and 300 cattle. “I knew this was too good to be true.”

The catch, he found after some digging, was the lack of a reliable water supply for irrigation. Australia’s water rights laws prevented him from using the water beneath it. “And from that point on, I changed my direction. I began looking for water because water can transform the numbers and determine if the project would work or not,” he said.