In Singapore, a S$5 million car that you can’t even drive on local roads

“They are obviously the ultra-high-net-worth Asians. China has a strong market for Bugatti and we are starting to see interest from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia. Put it this way, almost every one of our Bugatti customers have homes everywhere,” shared Kwan.

“A lot of our customers buy a Bugatti as an investment or collector piece, or to pass down through the generations. Many are limited editions, and there is a market for such exotic luxury cars,” he added.

And that’s where Wearnes’s Bonded Gallery comes into play.

This supercar storage facility is a collectors’ wet dream, located on the eigth storey of a 200,000 sq ft tower located behind the distributor’s showrooms on Leng Kee Road.

Built at a cost of S$30 million in 2019, this is where owners of rare supercars, vintage automobiles and left-hand drive cars can store their prized investments – duty unpaid and therefore can’t be driven on Singapore roads – in a climate- and humidity-controlled environment to preserve the wood, leather and metal of the automobiles.

It’s reportedly the country’s first and only such facility of its kind and a necessary brainchild given that the authorities are highly unlikely to grant the owners of such vehicles permission to store their own cars in, say, their living rooms, or even a private garage.

Spotted on our recent visit to the Bonded Gallery: A few Ferraris, a plume of Porsches and an enviable assembly of vintage Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars. And, of course, a number of Bugattis totalling five, including a €5 million Bugatti Divo among the creme de la creme on display.