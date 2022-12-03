Bvlgari’s CEO on celebrity power, evolution of luxury and the house's ‘obsessive focus on ladies’

Bvlgari’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin is confident that the luxury industry is ready to leave the pandemic behind.

“[The year 2022] was special because there was not only a recovery, but we have been boosted by what I would call revenge buying,” said Babin, who has been leading the Italian watch and jewellry maker as its CEO since 2013.

LVMH, which owns Bvlgari, recorded a 23 per cent revenue increase for its watches and jewellery department in the first nine months of 2022, as compared to 16 per cent in 2021. LVMH does not reveal specific revenue numbers for its maisons, but noted in its latest report that “Bvlgari continued to strengthen its iconic collections”.

For many clients, after two years of restrictions and limitations, there has been “an upsurge in appetite for amazing experiences”, Babin tells this journalist in an exclusive sit-down. “So the year has benefited from the increasing desirability of luxury, backed by a boost to really enjoy life to the fullest. Luxury has been more resilient than ever, and ready to forget COVID.”

We are chatting on the sidelines of Bvlgari’s recently concluded high jewellery exhibition in Bangkok. More than 190 creations, including masterpieces from its latest collection, are on display in the Presidential Suite of the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok Chao Phraya River. It is Babin’s first visit to the capital city of Thailand since the pandemic.