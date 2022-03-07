The Singapore entrepreneur who wants to make payments convenient for Asian shoppers

The man spearheading the company, Turochas Fuad, is a successful serial entrepreneur who has sold three start-ups, including co-working space Spacemob to WeWork and home vacation rental site Travelmob to Nasdaq-listed HomeAway (now called Vrbo). In between dreaming up the next big idea, Fuad held senior management roles, such as managing director of WeWork Southeast Asia and Korea, as well as that of Skype Asia Pacific.

Fuad, better known as “T” in the industry, is clear about his ambitions for Pace, which is represented by the logo of a horse denoting strength, stability and advancement. He said: “People know us today as a BNPL company but we're definitely more than that. We're actually a fintech company that wants to democratise finance in a way where we empower traditional financial institutions all the way to neobanks.”

For the uninitiated, a BNPL payment is similar to instalment purchase plans (IPP), where banks and credit cards break up the payment for a large-ticket item into smaller monthly repayments, with or without interest. The difference? The repayment period for a BNPL tends to be shorter (within three to four months versus six to 12 months for an IPP); consumers do not need to have a credit card nor are restricted to a particular bank or card, and it can be used on lower priced items such as cosmetics, apparel and other lifestyle goods.

In Asian markets such as India, Vietnam and Thailand, where credit card penetration rates are low, BNPL payments represent a huge potential. According to American fintech solution provider FIS’s 2021 Global Payments Report, they accounted for only 2.1 per cent of global e-commerce transactions in 2020. That figure is expected to double by 2024. Closer home, a 2021 study showed that 38 per cent of Singaporeans, an estimated 1.1 million, have used a BNPL service, with those from 25 to 44 years being the most likely ones to have done so (43 to 44 per cent).