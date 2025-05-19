This art collector went from running his own marketing firm to opening galleries in Hong Kong and London

Hong Kong native Calvin Hui always had a keen appreciation for visual arts, especially abstract art. What started as a hobby buying and collecting art that resonated with him, has turned into a lifelong passion. In 2011, he opened 3812 Gallery in Hong Kong, which specialises in Chinese contemporary art, particularly ink works. A few years later in 2018, he and his co-founder opened a gallery in London’s Mayfair, which will be relocating to The Whiteley London this Summer.

Hui reflected on his early days buying art: “The first art piece I bought was a print lithograph by Juan Miro when I was a student. I collected 20th-century modern art, with the small amounts of money I earned from part-time jobs as a student. It has always been my passion.”

When he set out to decorate his new home 20 years ago, Hui was on a quest to find and acquire more art. “In addition to the decorative pieces I've collected earlier, I consider the first ‘serious’ work I bought to be Jar with Horizontal Colour Bars (2005), by an Iranian artist Farhad Moshiri. It is a large piece, measuring 2 sq m. To be honest, I didn't do much research. It fit my budget and matched my home interiors perfectly. That marked the beginning of my journey as a serious collector.”