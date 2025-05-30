Cartier Impact Awards 2025: These remarkable women are using business to drive social change

“With great power there must also come great responsibility" – this line from a Spider-Man comic has become a defining pop culture moment, symbolising the moral obligation that comes with influence.

Reflecting on today’s interconnected world, the quote rings especially true – businesses wield huge influence, not just over economies, but over societies and the environment.

This principle forms the foundation of the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI), which was incepted in 2006 to recognise and support women entrepreneurs who are using the power of business to become “forces for good”, driving meaningful change and creating impact in their communities.

According to Cartier, the programme has supported 330 awardees (known as “fellows”) from 66 countries, providing over US$12 million (S$15.5 million) in funding and nurturing a growing community of more than 500 changemakers.

In 2025, the CWI marked another milestone by holding its second-ever Impact Awards, celebrating nine former fellows of the programme whose ventures have significantly scaled their missions over time. The 2025 Impact Awards Ceremony took place on May 22 at the Sakai Performing Arts Centre in Osaka, Japan, coinciding with the official opening week of Cartier’s Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2025.