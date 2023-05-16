Cartier Women’s Initiative 2023: The inspiring women impact entrepreneurs in Asia who are changing the world

Starting a business is a difficult and lonely journey, especially so for women who still face existing gender barriers and stereotypical misconceptions. How can women entrepreneurs unleash their true potential? What sort of factors affect their success, and how can they be better supported in order to achieve their goals?

The Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) was founded in 2006 to address these questions. It is an annual international entrepreneurship programme that aims to drive change by supporting women impact entrepreneurs. It first started off as an annual award, but has since expanded to offer a one-year fellowship programme for shortlisted participants.

Applicants are reviewed and selected by an independent jury, with members consisting of entrepreneurs, impact investors, venture philanthropists, academic experts and more.

Open to women-run and women-owned businesses from any country and sector, the CWI helps women impact entrepreneurs by shining a light on their achievements, and providing them with the necessary financial, social and human capital support to grow their businesses and build their leadership skills.

This year, the CWI celebrated its 16th year with an awards ceremony held on May 10 in Paris, France. Taking place at the Salle Pleyel concert hall with the theme Forces for Good, the 2023 edition featured a total of 11 accolades, comprising nine regional awards and two thematic awards – Science and Technology Pioneer Award and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award. The latter is a new introduction to the programme and is open to all genders.