Cartier Women's Initiative 2026: 10 women entrepreneurs making a global impact
The latest cohort of women entrepreneurs or fellows of the Cartier Women's Initiative demonstrates how women-led businesses are tackling some of the world's biggest challenges – from healthcare and employment to climate change and food security.
When Cartier launched the Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) in 2006, it was driven by a simple but powerful belief: When women are given the resources and opportunity to lead, they can become catalysts for transformative change.
Twenty years on, that vision has grown into one of the world's most influential programmes supporting women impact entrepreneurs. Fully funded by Cartier, the initiative has supported 330 entrepreneurs from 66 countries and provided more than US$14.1 million (S$17.96 million) in grant funding to women-led businesses.
Beyond financial support, the programme has evolved into a global ecosystem of mentorship, leadership development, education and community-building, helping women scale solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.
The CWI marks its 20th anniversary in 2026 under the theme, Women Lighting The Path – a tribute to women whose courage, innovation and leadership are illuminating new possibilities for communities around the world.
This year's cohort of 30 fellows exemplifies the spirit of the theme, using entrepreneurship to address critical challenges in healthcare, economic inclusion and climate resilience.
On Wednesday (Jun 10), 10 of the 30 women entrepreneurs were honoured as first-place awardees across nine regional categories and the Science & Technology Pioneer Award at the CWI annual awards ceremony at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.
TOP 10 WINNERS OF 2026
Ten women, 10 solutions, one shared mission: Building a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.
Each of the first-place awardee receives US$100,000 in grant funding, along with lifelong access to the CWI community. While their ventures span diverse sectors, their work broadly falls into three areas of impact: Healthcare, economic empowerment and climate action.
TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE
Of the 10 winners, three entrepreneurs are making healthcare more accessible, affordable and inclusive for underserved communities.
Cristina Campero Peredo (Mexico) – Prosperia
Impact: Over 150,000 patients screened for preventable blindness.
Using AI-powered eye screenings to detect preventable blindness, Prosperia has helped more than 150,000 people access early diagnosis and treatment, bringing critical healthcare to underserved communities across Latin America.
Salma Tammam (Egypt) – Reme-D
Impact: 550,000 patients reached through affordable diagnostics.
Reme-D develops affordable diagnostic tests that make life-saving disease detection more accessible, enabling healthcare providers to reach 550,000 patients in low-resource communities.
Jeklin Kim (South Korea) – GemGem Therapeutics
Impact: 76 per cent of children with disabilities improved hand function through AI-powered rehabilitation.
GemGem Therapeutics uses AI-powered rehabilitation games to help children with disabilities improve motor skills through play, making therapy more accessible regardless of income or location.
CREATING ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY
Three of the ten ventures are built on the premise of helping people gain skills, secure employment and build financial independence.
Keely Cat-Wells (United States) – Making Space
Impact: Over 10,000 professionals with disabilities supported.
Making Space is creating more inclusive workplaces by connecting professionals with disabilities with training and employment opportunities, supporting more than 10,000 individuals on their journey to meaningful careers.
Mylene Flicka (Benin) – Irawo
Impact: Over 18,000 learners trained in future-ready skills.
Irawo is equipping Africa's workforce with practical skills in technology, AI and leadership, helping more than 18,000 learners prepare for the jobs of the future and drive economic growth.
Monika Shukla (India) – Humble Bee
Impact: Over 2,500 women empowered through sustainable livelihoods.
Humble Bee empowers rural women through sustainable beekeeping, helping more than 2,500 women increase their incomes while strengthening biodiversity and food security.
ACCELERATING CLIMATE ACTION
These founders prove that sustainability and business growth can go hand in hand.
Louisa Gathecha (Kenya) – Bottle Logistics
Impact: Over 66,400 tonnes of glass recycled.
Bottle Logistics is turning glass waste into valuable resources, recycling more than 66,400 tonnes of glass, creating jobs and reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing across Kenya.
Angela Ursem (Netherlands) – Food for Skin
Impact: 30 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and 40 per cent less packaging through the use of food waste.
By transforming food industry leftovers into sustainable skincare products, Food for Skin is reducing waste, lowering carbon emissions and proving that beauty can be both effective and environmentally responsible.
Alexandra Cannizzaro (Australia) – Platform Zero
Impact: Over 43,000kg of produce diverted from landfills.
Platform Zero connects growers with buyers in real time to reduce food waste, rescuing thousands of kilograms of fresh produce from landfills while lowering carbon emissions.
Isabel Pulido (Colombia) – NanoFreeze
Impact: Refrigeration technology reducing energy consumption by up to 50 per cent.
NanoFreeze is reinventing refrigeration with sustainable cooling technology that reduces energy consumption, cuts food spoilage and helps businesses lower their environmental footprint.
As the CWI enters its third decade, the women it supports continue to light the path forward – not only for the next generation of entrepreneurs, but also for communities around the world. Their achievements demonstrate how innovation, purpose and leadership can come together to create lasting social and environmental impact.
For more information on the Cartier Women's Initiative and this year’s awardees, visit www.cartierwomensinitiative.com. The Call For Applications for the 2027 Edition is now open and will end on Jun 16, 2026. For more information, click here.