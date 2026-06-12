Cartier Women's Initiative 2026: 10 women entrepreneurs making a global impact

When Cartier launched the Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) in 2006, it was driven by a simple but powerful belief: When women are given the resources and opportunity to lead, they can become catalysts for transformative change.

Twenty years on, that vision has grown into one of the world's most influential programmes supporting women impact entrepreneurs. Fully funded by Cartier, the initiative has supported 330 entrepreneurs from 66 countries and provided more than US$14.1 million (S$17.96 million) in grant funding to women-led businesses.

Beyond financial support, the programme has evolved into a global ecosystem of mentorship, leadership development, education and community-building, helping women scale solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.