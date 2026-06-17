20 years of impact: Inside Cartier’s long-standing support for women social entrepreneurs

At a time when consumers increasingly expect the brands they support to stand for something beyond the products they sell, luxury brands are leveraging their global influence to champion causes that reflect their values and create meaningful social change.

For French jewellery house Cartier, one of its most enduring commitments has been empowering women entrepreneurs through the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI). The global programme champions a simple but powerful belief – that women entrepreneurs can be a force for meaningful change. It was launched in 2006 to support early-stage women-led or women-founded businesses that address some of society’s most pressing challenges, providing funding, mentorship and a platform to scale their businesses.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, a milestone that underscores two decades of championing women-led ventures. Over time, the initiative has grown beyond an awards programme into a global network of entrepreneurs, mentors and changemakers connected by a shared ambition to drive social and economic impact.

FOUNDATIONS OF CARTIER WOMEN’S INITIATIVE