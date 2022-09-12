If you look good, does wearing the same thing really matter?

The standard reason provided for wearing the same thing every day is to preserve mental energy for other, more important decisions. Both former US President Barack Obama, with his identical dark suits, and Mark Zuckerberg in his jeans and grey T-shirt, have made this point.

And fair enough. Most men simply are not interested in clothes. Given the option, a lot of men I know would wear what they learnt to wear as adolescents, but will grudgingly upgrade to fit in professionally or to show how rich they are. For them, what to wear is a problem to be solved, preferably by someone else, in a minimal amount of time.

Picking and sticking with a personal uniform makes sense for reasons beyond indifference and simplicity, though. Consider first Jean-Michel Frank, the great Parisian interior designer of the 1920s and ’30s, a man who made incredible aesthetic demands – total simplicity combined with sumptuous materials. He always wore the same double-breasted, soft-shouldered grey flannel suit. He was reputed to own 40 of them.

Ludwig Wittgenstein, whose philosophical obsessions had a distinctly aesthetic character, was a uniform man, too. His student Norman Malcolm reported that he always wore light flannel trousers, an open flannel shirt, the same rough jacket, and carefully polished shoes.

In his excellent book The Sartorialist: Man, published by Rizzoli, the style photographer Scott Schuman praises the uniform, using the example of Noboru Kakuta (a somewhat mysterious fashion world figure – there are lots of pictures of him around, but it’s not clear what he does). His clothes are neatly tailored, classic, and always in shades of blue and grey, sometimes with a white shirt or pocket handkerchief. He prefers brown suede shoes. The fabrics are soft and textured. He looks fantastic.