Castlery co-founder Declan Ee on lessons in business, pandemic growth and furnishing the homes of an entire generation

Declan Ee is a man of many passions, and his career journey has been anything but ordinary.

Music and theatre formed a big part of his childhood, and in his youth, he earned additional pocket money by selling hand sanitiser during the SARS outbreak.

Ee then went on to pursue a law degree at the University College London. There, stifled by the rigour of law school and inspired by London’s West End, he wrote and staged an entire musical at his school’s theatre studio. He also brought the musical, called Pagoda Street, back to Singapore, where it was staged at the Esplanade.

After graduating, he decided to give up law, planning instead to take a year off to travel and explore his options. But seeing his friends applying for jobs in investment banking prompted him to do the same. “At that time, it was the thing to be,” he recalled. “You get exposed to really senior entrepreneurs and business leaders right off the bat. I thought it would be good exposure to understand how global finance works,” he rationalised.

After a couple of rejections, Ee secured a job as a financial analyst at the now defunct Lehman Brothers. Ever the hustler, he spent his nights spinning electronic music at the famed Ministry of Sound club.