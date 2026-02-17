How landscape architect Cathy Hang is shaping Singapore’s most loved public spaces

While it looks like a commissioned artwork, Hang revealed that it was crafted by contractor supervisor Lao Gao. “He had the ability, eye and hands to create what we envisioned, even though he had no previous experience doing something like that,” she said. “In being close to nature, he was able to be inspired by it.”

Features aside, it is the Grasslands’ significance to the community that has become precious to Hang. On her visits, she has seen students taking graduation photos. Many a marriage proposal has happened here, and it is a hot spot for wedding shoots.

“What is surprising is it actually became more than what we thought – a moment for people as well. It is crazy to think that what I did has become the physical space that something important happens.”

SEEDED BY CREATIVITY

No surprise then that Hang has remained committed to landscape architecture for the past decade, bucking the trend of job-hopping that is common among those of her “zillennial” generation. Her decision to study it at the University of Hong Kong was fuelled by a desire to do something more open-ended and creative – work that allowed for freedom of expression, with “no absolute answers”.

This was coupled with a love for nature – one she spent plenty of time in while growing up in Hong Kong. “My parents brought my brother and me to the beach every weekend, and I used to walk a lot. If I need to choose between indoor and outdoor, my preference is to get out. That was probably the unconscious link to landscape architecture,” she explained.

After graduating, a university professor introduced Hang to a job opportunity at Atelier Dreiseitl in Singapore. Without giving it much thought, she went through the interview process and landed the position. Since then, she has stayed with the firm, through its integration with Henning Larsen in 2022. Along the way, exposure to different mentors, passionate teammates and varied projects has kept her in situ.

“They gave me the energy to think about what I can do – not just what I can contribute, but what I can absorb as a human being. Each one opened up different inspirations and reflections, so I felt I could try something new and still explore. Just like this, time passed.”