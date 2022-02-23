What inspired this serial Singapore businessman’s latest venture? Instagram

For many of us, Instagram is a welcome distraction. The social media platform serves as an eye into the lives of others, a fun source of information, and even inspiration for new business ventures. One moment you could be scrolling through your feed, and the next, you’re on your way to becoming the owner of Singapore’s first caviar restaurant.

That’s how it went for entrepreneur Jason Ong. Lying in bed one night, scrolling through the caviar hashtag on Instagram, it occurred to him that a restaurant built around the beloved sturgeon’s roe could be a viable business. “I looked at the beautiful pictures (of caviar dishes) from restaurants all over the world and I said to my wife: ‘I think I can do a restaurant serving caviar’. And she agreed,” Ong said.

It helps that Ong has some experience with an ingredient-centric restaurant. In 2017, he started Uni Gallery, a now popular eatery located in the grotty bowels of The Plaza at whose heart lies creamy, coral tongues of sea urchin (or uni in Japanese). With the caviar concept, Ong waited for the pandemic to ease into some semblance of an endemic before firming up plans in July 2021.