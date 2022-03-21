Lee Young-ae, Gigi Hadid and other celebs donating to Ukraine humanitarian efforts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lending their support to the people of Ukraine. The couple’s Archewell Foundation has announced that the royal couple has donated to numerous organisations working on the ground, including HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization and The HALO Trust.

“All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organisations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines,” the couple said in a statement on Archewell’s website.

LEE YOUNG-AE

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, best known for starring in Jewel In The Palace, has donated 100 million won (S$111,710) in aid to Ukraine. The donation was revealed by Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, who took to Twitter to express his gratitude.