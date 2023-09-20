Celebrity chef Bjorn Frantzen: Having truffles all year round is not always a good thing

Quiet restaurants are a no-no for Frantzen Group’s owner Bjorn Frantzen. He said: “For me, going to restaurants should be fun. If it's super stiff, super quiet, like a library, I would not go there. I like energy and to hear the buzz.”

The former footballer has worked in now defunct Michelin-starred establishments such as Chez Nico and Pied A Terre in London before opening his first restaurant in Stockholm in 2008. He is so particular about the atmosphere in his dining outlets that he personally curates their playlists. In Singapore’s three Michelin-starred Zen, it is the likes of Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana alongside boppy European indie pop. Brasserie Astoria, which opened in Singapore’s Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in June, exudes merry dance hall vibes in its neoclassical dining room with echoes of Stevie Wonder, The Commodores and The Rolling Stones.

The Frantzen Group currently has seven restaurants across four cities, including the three Michelin-starred flagship Frantzen in Stockholm, Villa Frantzen in Bangkok, which serves a casual set menu, and Studio Frantzen, which offers Asian-riffed, Nordic-forward food and tipples with a dash of panoramic rooftop views atop London’s iconic Harrods department store.