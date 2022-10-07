What does celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa like to eat when he returns from his travels?

“I want white shoes, but Four Seasons gave me black ones. Don’t you think white shoes would go better with my [chef] outfit?” said Nobu Matsuhisa in mock disappointment to me after we had exchanged greetings. He may be 73 years old and owns 51 Nobu restaurants all over the world, including the latest outpost in Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, but Matsuhisa still has a spring in his step, a friendly smile and a sense of humour that belie his age and celebrity status.

Matsuhisa is not ready to retire yet, despite having gone through myriad setbacks including bankruptcy, a restaurant that burnt down 50 days after opening, and being on the brink of suicide, before reaching the recognition he has today. And he has not lost the zest for life and appreciation of family either.

He said: “We started as a ‘papa mama’ restaurant [the 38-seater Matsuhisa in Los Angeles] before slowly growing to over 50 Nobu restaurants around the world. They are like my kids; I like to see my family all over the world, that’s why I keep travelling.”

Despite the global expansion, Matsuhisa wants to keep the “mom-and-pop” feel of Nobu. The recipes and crockery are standardised throughout the restaurants with several dishes unique to each destination. Despite numerous accolades including Michelin stars for outlets such as Nobu London, Nobu Las Vegas and Nobu San Diego, he says he never sets out to win awards.

“You can enjoy Michelin-style food, but you can’t eat it every day,” he said wryly. “The Nobu dish is very simple — best produce, simple cooking, simple presentation, and the taste is clean.” The restaurant’s most famous dishes such as the miso-glazed cod, yellowtail jalepeno and whitefish tiradito all rest on this principle.