Singapore architect Chang Yong Ter believes good architecture can make us better humans

There is an aura of calm that Chang Yong Ter exudes, as though he spends his days in an ashram. His mannerisms are gentle, his voice soft. It would be easy to imagine him as a wellness instructor communing with nature amid the rice terraces of Ubud, Bali.

In fact, Chang is a Singaporean architect who practises yoga, tai chi and meditation. He has also studied their philosophies, leading him down a deeply spiritual path that has shaped the way he lives and works.

Perhaps this is also where his aversion to the career spotlight comes from – a combination of humility and the belief that it is better to let the portfolio of his eponymous practice, Chang Architects, speak for itself. Made up mainly of homes, his body of work is certainly eloquent. Each project is distinctive in its own way, and no two look the same.

“I value every project as having the potential to be something unique, interesting and inspiring. The starting point is always the physical needs and aspirations of the client, and the site conditions,” Chang said.