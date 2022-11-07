What was meant to be a retirement home for this hotelier’s father is now one of Thailand's most luxurious resorts

Pimalai is located two hours from Krabi Airport, requiring a trip via private car and speedboat, all arranged by the resort.

Even though she is the owner’s daughter, Tiyaphorn never got any special treatment. “When I was made to work here as a receptionist during my school holidays, I couldn’t eat the food in the hotel; I had to eat at the canteen,” she shared with a laugh. It was never her intention to join the family business. “Joining a family business means you’ll never have normal family dinners. They would always be about work,” she reasoned.

But fate had other plans. Tiyaphorn worked in auditing before leaving to pursue her Masters in marketing and management. After graduating, the resort needed someone to helm the accounting and finance department, and Tiyaphorn agreed to take up the position. When her sister got pregnant and decided to focus on raising her children, she also took over the sales and marketing department. “And once you’re in the business, you can’t get out,” she joked.

Despite her initial hesitance, Tiyaphorn eased comfortably into her role as the owner representative of Pimalai nine years later. What she loves the most about her job, to her own surprise, is meeting people from all over the world. "I'm an introvert and I used to think that I just wanted to be in my own corner, doing my calculations and budgets," she said. In addition, the staff at Pimalai, some of whom have been with the resort since its opening, have always felt like family.

Tiyaphorn now spends half her time at the resort and the other half in her Bangkok-based office. While at Pimalai, she starts the day with breakfast at Seven Seas. “The restaurant faces the ocean on one side, and the mountains on the other. Sometimes I stay a bit longer after breakfast is over and continue with my work,” she said of the view.