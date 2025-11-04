How Hong Kong’s Charlene Dawes built The Tastings Group, an award-winning F&B company

Charlene Dawes grew up in Tai Po in the New Territories of Hong Kong. She left for California to study Marketing at Pepperdine University. Today, she is the owner and managing director of The Tastings Group, a hospitality company behind some of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed bars and restaurants. “I was never very academic, I did PE, graphics and biology for my GCSEs and A levels, I took a mixed bag of subjects, and I was very good at sports,” she said.

Dawes was not aware of the various professions she could pursue with her varied interests and “just figured things out along the way.” After returning to Hong Kong from university, she joined Disney. She worked on projects adapting sing-along books and Disney content into Cantonese for the local market. She learnt about production and other aspects of the business before eventually returning to her family’s electronics company, where she spent six years learning how to run it.

She had no interest in technology or electronic products, and each time they attended trade shows overseas, her heart sank a little. “I had no passion for the subject matter at all, and when I saw other people talking about the specs of their specific products, their eyes lit up, and they could go on and on about it. My heart wasn’t in it at all. I was in the wrong industry, and I felt like an imposter who didn’t belong.”