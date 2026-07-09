Charlotte Harris is taking luxury travel advisor Charlotte Travel beyond five-star holidays

Her interest in people and culture led her to study anthropology before beginning her career in corporate risk management in Hong Kong. “I was very much in a very office-like, corporate environment,” she said. “I did that for a few years and was growing my career, but I was always travelling on the side. I reached a point where every weekend I just wanted to get away somewhere.”

Friends would often turn to Harris for travel advice, and her personal trips and curiosity about new places steadily evolved into an informal expertise. That growing interest in sharing her knowledge ultimately became the spark for her desire to join the family business.

While her mother was initially hesitant, she tasked Harris with putting together a business plan. At dinner one day, Harris had written down her ideas in “a little notebook”, while her mother showed up with “this big file”, she chuckled. “I thought, oh my god, I’m not getting the job. But we merged our plans together. We wanted to make the business more high-end, more personal and more human, where clients see the value of speaking to someone who can curate your experiences, rather than just being an order taker.”

That vision has since become central to Charlotte Travel’s identity. Instead of operating as a traditional travel agency, the company describes itself as a travel advisor, designing bespoke journeys around each client’s interests and preferences.

After more than a decade with the business, Harris took the helm as CEO in 2024. Today, Charlotte Travel is headquartered in Hong Kong, with dedicated offices in Bhutan and Singapore. It was the first travel advisor in Asia to join Virtuoso, an invitation-only network of luxury travel advisors, and has been a member for 10 years. Under Harris’ leadership, the company has continued to expand its regional footprint while strengthening its position in the luxury travel market.