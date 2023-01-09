Chef Ivan Brehm from Michelin-starred Nouri is on a mission to soothe an unjust world, one guest at a time

“My maternal grandmother is a tremendous cook, and food was always at the epicentre of all of those gatherings,” said the chef. He also had his first taste of restaurants at a young age, as his mother, a busy lawyer, would take him out to eat as she didn’t cook much at home. His first experience was as a one-year-old at a Japanese restaurant below his home, run by Japanese-Brazilians.

But the figure who truly awakened and sharpened his way of seeing the world was his grandfather. The sagely patriarch wore many hats and he was, in Brehm’s words, “the centre of that family structure and a beacon of light”.

Buoyed by his training as a lawyer, Brehm’s grandfather also dabbled in a multitude of industries, from opening Brazil’s first financial newspaper to marketing consultancy for political campaigns. He was a man who cared deeply about Brazil’s illiteracy rate, homelessness and joblessness who raised a generation of younger family members conscious of the social climate and how power and politics influences everybody’s lives.

This was a family of lawyers and intellectual revolutionaries who sought to better the country. Dinner table conversation revolved around “people expressing their opinions and debating them” to truly hone their intellectual upbringing.

“THE WHOLE HOUSE FELL APART”

Then at the age of 16, a teenaged Brehm flipped open a magazine which changed his life. There, he saw a picture of a female chef holding a big whisk and grinning wider than the Cheshire cat. It was an image forever seared into his mind.



“It was an ad for the Cordon Bleu and there was an expression of pride on her face,’” he recalled. It was a world of difference from his childhood impression of lawyers as serious people with stiff upper lips. “Growing up, I never saw lawyers smile. When I told my mother that I wanted to be a chef, the whole house fell apart.”



In her eyes, chefs weren’t exactly the most prestigious of careers. “My grandfather told me to basically get a real job, make a lot of money. And then cook at home,” he laughed.



His family eventually came around in support and sent him to the Culinary Institute of America in New York. In time, he passed through the doors of some of the most legendary restaurants. That included the likes of Per Se, Mugaritz, and Hibiscus in London before ending up at The Fat Duck — one of the most important fine dining establishments to emerge out of the United Kingdom led by Heston Blumenthal.