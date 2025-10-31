From kitchen to chronograph: Odette’s Julien Royer on time, taste and craftsmanship
As Odette marks its 10th anniversary, chef Julien Royer – Blancpain’s Friend of the Brand – reflects on the meaningful intersection between the culinary world and high watchmaking.
Chef Julien Royer hardly needs an introduction. As the chef-owner of Odette, the acclaimed three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore’s National Gallery, he has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most refined culinary talents.
Aside from its Michelin honours, Odette has also maintained a consistent presence on prestigious global rankings such as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.
In addition to being chef-owner of Odette, Royer is chef-patron of Claudine, a French neo-brasserie in Singapore, as well as founder of one Michelin-starred Louise, a French bistronomy-style restaurant in Hong Kong.
Renowned for redefining modern French cuisine, Royer brings the same passion and precision to the world of horology as Friend of the Brand for Blancpain. The Swiss watchmaker has long cultivated a special relationship with the world’s greatest culinary talents, dating back to 1986 when it first presented Swiss chef Fredy Girardet a specially engraved watch when he won the ‘World's Best Chef' award.
Royer is a natural embodiment of Blancpain’s Art de Vivre (Art of Living) philosophy, which celebrates excellence of craft and commitment to the finest artistry. Calling the partnership “natural and meaningful right from the start”, Royer says it’s an “honour to be Blancpain’s Friend of the Brand”. “I’ve loved their watches for years. They’re timeless, elegant and there’s so much care behind each piece," he added.
In 2025, Odette marks its 10th anniversary. In September, the restaurant temporarily closed its doors for a refresh, set to reopen in December with updated and refurbished interiors.
Royer reflects on the past decade, his relationship with Blancpain and the meaningful intersections between the culinary world and high watchmaking.
What does time mean to you?
Time has become something deeply precious to me. Ten years have passed, and now we find ourselves celebrating a decade of Odette. I’m reminded of how quickly the years have flown by – and how grateful I am to spend them doing what I love, every day.
Odette has constantly earned accolades and maintained its place among the top restaurants globally. What do you think is the key to its success thus far?
Passion, dedication and hard work are all key to achieving these accolades. For me, I truly believe it’s the team that is critical to this success – they share in the vision and work together to consistently deliver the experience at the highest standards of cooking and hospitality. I honestly believe a successful chef is only as strong as their team.
What parallels do you see between horology and fine dining?
I believe there are a lot of shared values between horology and fine dining. Both have a deep respect for craft, which requires patience, precision, and an unwavering attention to detail. It’s that same quiet pursuit of excellence that ties the two worlds together.
What is your favourite Blancpain timepiece and what drew you to it?
I wear the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe. I love that it is versatile, and I can wear this watch for any occasion – during a game of tennis, formal events, or even in the kitchen.
How do you spend your time outside the kitchen? Has a Blancpain watch ever been part of a memorable moment you’ve had outside of work?
I’m a huge sports fan. I love playing tennis and especially soccer as I’ve been a Paris Saint-Germain supporter since I was a kid. I was lucky enough to catch the Champions League final in Munich, and I had my Blancpain watch on that day. It was magical!
If you could serve one of your dishes to the watchmakers of Blancpain, what would it be and why?
I’d choose our Kampot Pepper Crusted Pigeon, a signature dish at Odette that reflects our respect for producers. Like Blancpain’s watchmakers and artisans, the producers behind each ingredient in this dish share the same dedication to their craft and produce.
The Kampot peppers come from our friends at Kampot Jewels in Cambodia, and the pigeons are sustainably raised by Fabien Deneour in Brittany, France. It’s a dish that reflects care, precision and dedication – values we share with watchmaking.
You’ve achieved a lot in your career. What’s next for you?
This year marks a special milestone – Odette turns 10! It's a time for us to evolve, and I’m beyond excited to share a refreshed look of our restaurant at the end of the year. We have many other exciting plans in the pipeline, which we will share in due time!