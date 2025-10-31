From kitchen to chronograph: Odette’s Julien Royer on time, taste and craftsmanship

Royer is a natural embodiment of Blancpain’s Art de Vivre (Art of Living) philosophy, which celebrates excellence of craft and commitment to the finest artistry. Calling the partnership “natural and meaningful right from the start”, Royer says it’s an “honour to be Blancpain’s Friend of the Brand”. “I’ve loved their watches for years. They’re timeless, elegant and there’s so much care behind each piece," he added.

In 2025, Odette marks its 10th anniversary. In September, the restaurant temporarily closed its doors for a refresh, set to reopen in December with updated and refurbished interiors.

Royer reflects on the past decade, his relationship with Blancpain and the meaningful intersections between the culinary world and high watchmaking.

What does time mean to you?

Time has become something deeply precious to me. Ten years have passed, and now we find ourselves celebrating a decade of Odette. I’m reminded of how quickly the years have flown by – and how grateful I am to spend them doing what I love, every day.

Odette has constantly earned accolades and maintained its place among the top restaurants globally. What do you think is the key to its success thus far?

Passion, dedication and hard work are all key to achieving these accolades. For me, I truly believe it’s the team that is critical to this success – they share in the vision and work together to consistently deliver the experience at the highest standards of cooking and hospitality. I honestly believe a successful chef is only as strong as their team.

What parallels do you see between horology and fine dining?