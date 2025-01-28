Singaporean chef Mathew Leong is Asia No 1 and world No 6 in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or

Singaporean chef Mathew Leong was ranked No 6 in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or, deemed as the Olympics of the culinary world. France clinched gold, followed by Denmark and Sweden who won silver and bronze respectively.

Singapore was the highest ranked Asian country in the competition’s grand finals, which saw 24 countries fielding their top chefs. This is the best showing from the Republic since chef William Wai clinched a bronze in the 1989 edition.

Leong, 30, currently the executive chef of Norway’s three Michelin-starred Re-naa, also made an impressive jump from his 12th placing in the 2021 edition, where he was Singapore’s youngest ever representative. This time, he edged out traditional culinary powerhouses such as Japan (No 11), who had won the Asia Pacific round in September 2024, the United States (No 7) and Italy (No 9).

Bocuse d’Or was started by French chef Paul Bocuse in 1987 to broaden the public’s appreciation of the finesse, dedication and hard work that goes behind creating fine cuisine. The rigorous biennial competition includes national and regional rounds in Europe, America, Africa and the Asia-Pacific.