Owner of Luke’s Oyster Bar and Chophouse: ‘We’ll be around in Singapore as long as Singapore wants us’

Even in today’s age of big-name chefs with multiple restaurants in their eponymous stable, many diners insist that the experience is better when said chef is on the premises. At the time, Masiero was wont to agree. “I felt guilty because I really thought I had to be in the restaurant for people to have a good experience. But then I told myself that if I’m actually a good chef, I can train my people, and they can deliver the same quality of experience as if I were in the restaurant. You just have to trust people to do their jobs, do it well and be professional, which was my goal in the first place.”

Once he conquered that mental hurdle, the opportunities rolled in.

Building sustainable careers for his staff has turned out to be a winning strategy for Masiero, but there must be far more to fostering loyalty than rolling out new outlets to feed the career growth of those on the line. Restaurants are nourished on repetition and consistency, elements that bore anyone with a dynamic streak. So, what keeps his team committed to showing up for Masiero year after year?

“Honestly, I don’t know how to answer that question. I guess I look at it simply. You have to treat people with respect and compensate them well. I’m just fortunate that they decided to come work with me. The reality is it’s my responsibility to create opportunities for them. And that’s what I try to do. As soon as we get to a certain level, we think, how can we promote these sous chefs to chef de cuisines, or general managers to operations directors, and so on. So that’s a goal that I think will continue to guide the business.”