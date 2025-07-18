Chef Sam Aisbett’s restaurant Akuna turns 2 and has a Michelin star for the second year running

When I last spoke to Sam Aisbett in 2023, he was on the cusp of opening his restaurant Akuna in Ho Chi Minh City. He didn’t seem particularly fazed by the endeavour since he’d learnt, he said, from the many mistakes he’d made during his three-year run at Whitegrass, the restaurant he founded in Singapore in 2015.

Fast forward two years, and it seems Aisbett and I remember things differently. “At that time, I hadn’t been working for I don’t know how long, so I started to doubt myself,” he said in his friendly, rapid-fire tone. “I think I was panicking. I was like, do I even know how to cook anymore? And I didn’t want to do the same thing [as I did at Whitegrass], so I was scared that I’d just end up cooking what I was familiar with.”

Those fears were put to rest when Akuna was awarded its first Michelin star even before its first year was up. Last month, the restaurant retained that star for the second year, a dream for most chefs, since a Michelin nod has been known to play a sizable role in bringing diners through a restaurant’s doors.

This wasn’t Aisbett’s first entry into the Michelin constellation. He received his first star for Whitegrass in 2017. “So of course I was happy when Akuna won our first star, but I thought I didn’t care. Since we started, all I wanted was to cook good food and get the restaurant busy. But when I came back to the kitchen [that day], some of the young chefs were crying. They were so excited. And I thought, this means so much to them. They’ve probably spent their lives dreaming of eating in a Michelin-starred restaurant, and now to actually work in one… That was just amazing.