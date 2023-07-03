Founding chef of Whitegrass, Sam Aisbett, is opening Akuna, a new restaurant in Vietnam

A Michelin star and a place on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It is everything every chef worth his Piedmont truffles dreams about. Yet, at the height of his career, Sam Aisbett packed up his knives and threw in the towel at Whitegrass, the fine-dining restaurant he founded in Singapore in 2016.

“I think I was getting bored,” said the good-natured Australian somewhat sheepishly over a video call. “There was so much pressure trying to keep doing what we were doing… and I was missing the love that you need to do that. So I thought, ‘You know what? Screw it. I don’t have to do this. Let’s do something else’.”

Off to Australia he went in 2018, spending time with his ailing father and catching up with old friends. He took a trip to Thailand where, he says, he ate everything and got fat. “It was amazing.”

The year 2020 brought the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. “And that was amazing too!” he laughed before adding. “I mean, it wasn’t, obviously. But it was. I got to chill and didn’t have to worry about anything.” While his peers were stressing over how to keep their restaurants afloat, Aisbett was… “just chilling. Watching Netflix. I’d been working for 20 years (by that time) and I don’t think I ever took a holiday. I never had this kind of chill,” he explained.