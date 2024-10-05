Meet the ‘Chengal Wood King’: Malaysia's architectural salvage pioneer

Only those in the know are aware of a house that defies conventional architecture among the lush landscape of Nibong Tebal on Penang’s mainland. Chengal House, named after the prized Malaysian hardwood, is not just a dwelling but a physical manifestation of one man's vision and an entire nation's architectural heritage. Its creator, Gooi Kok Wah, has spent over two decades transforming discarded timber and architectural relics into a thriving business and a powerful statement on sustainability.

THE ACCIDENTAL CONSERVATIONIST

Gooi’s journey into the world of reclaimed materials began serendipitously – he faced a critical supply chain issue as a general manager at a high-end furniture export factory. “We needed timber for outdoor furniture with massive table legs,” Gooi recalled. “On my way to the factory, I saw contractors demolishing a timber house with similar-sized columns and beams.”

This chance encounter led to a revelation. The reclaimed timber was more cost-effective and ready for immediate use, bypassing the year-long drying process required for fresh-cut wood. “That was the beginning,” Gooi said, his eyes lighting up at the memory. “I founded Chengal House to explore using reclaimed timber in various applications.”

A LIVING LEGACY

For Gooi, timber is more than just a building material. “It's a living substance that gives a warm, cosy feeling to its atmosphere, yet it's very durable,” he explained. His passion developed through years of problem-solving in furniture making, facing constant challenges from raw material processing to finishing.

Gooi’s salvage activities naturally expanded beyond timber to include various building components: Window and door panels, roof frames, lattices, screens, roof tiles, and floor tiles. “Instead of seeing them torn apart, I chose to keep them for reuse,” he said. This philosophy extended to abandoned vintage and antique furniture, which Gooi saw as both a commercial opportunity and a preservation imperative.

THE BIRTH OF CHENGAL HOUSE