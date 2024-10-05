Meet the ‘Chengal Wood King’: Malaysia's architectural salvage pioneer
In Penang, Malaysia, Gooi Kok Wah transforms discarded timber into sustainable treasures while amassing an antique collection that starred in the movie Crazy Rich Asians.
Only those in the know are aware of a house that defies conventional architecture among the lush landscape of Nibong Tebal on Penang’s mainland. Chengal House, named after the prized Malaysian hardwood, is not just a dwelling but a physical manifestation of one man's vision and an entire nation's architectural heritage. Its creator, Gooi Kok Wah, has spent over two decades transforming discarded timber and architectural relics into a thriving business and a powerful statement on sustainability.
THE ACCIDENTAL CONSERVATIONIST
Gooi’s journey into the world of reclaimed materials began serendipitously – he faced a critical supply chain issue as a general manager at a high-end furniture export factory. “We needed timber for outdoor furniture with massive table legs,” Gooi recalled. “On my way to the factory, I saw contractors demolishing a timber house with similar-sized columns and beams.”
This chance encounter led to a revelation. The reclaimed timber was more cost-effective and ready for immediate use, bypassing the year-long drying process required for fresh-cut wood. “That was the beginning,” Gooi said, his eyes lighting up at the memory. “I founded Chengal House to explore using reclaimed timber in various applications.”
A LIVING LEGACY
For Gooi, timber is more than just a building material. “It's a living substance that gives a warm, cosy feeling to its atmosphere, yet it's very durable,” he explained. His passion developed through years of problem-solving in furniture making, facing constant challenges from raw material processing to finishing.
Gooi’s salvage activities naturally expanded beyond timber to include various building components: Window and door panels, roof frames, lattices, screens, roof tiles, and floor tiles. “Instead of seeing them torn apart, I chose to keep them for reuse,” he said. This philosophy extended to abandoned vintage and antique furniture, which Gooi saw as both a commercial opportunity and a preservation imperative.
THE BIRTH OF CHENGAL HOUSE
The idea for Chengal House crystallised when Gooi dismantled a century-old school hall in Nibong Tebal. Inspired by its 30 roof frames’ strength and integrity, he repurposed them into his own timber house. “Each component of this timber house came from all corners of Malaysia, with an interesting story attached,” Gooi explained.
The house is a patchwork of Malaysian architectural history. French Marseille roof tiles from Raub, Pahang, and forestry squatters crown the structure. Massive timber columns and a 45-foot-long beam without joints were salvaged from a Kuantan sawmill. The main window frames, made in England, once graced a bungalow inside the Ipoh racecourse. Stained glass door panels were rescued from the chapel of Penang’s Little Sisters of the Poor. “These are just a few to mention,” Gooi said, his voice filled with pride. “There’s still lots more.”
A LIVING SHOWROOM
Chengal House serves a dual purpose: It’s both Gooi’s home and a powerful marketing tool. “I was facing challenges convincing customers how precious these materials are,” he explained. “By setting up this mock-up timber house, we don’t need words to describe it. It immediately creates a dream of ideas that we could pull all kinds of salvaged components together.”
The house’s design reflects Gooi’s deep understanding of tropical climate management. A double-height roof ceiling allows hot air to escape quickly, while louvred door panels facilitate cool airflow. The result is a naturally cool space that showcases the potential of reclaimed materials in modern, sustainable design.
Gooi’s collection has garnered attention beyond architectural circles. His passion for preserving Malaysian heritage extends to antique furniture, some of which has found its way onto the silver screen. A prized antique Tok Panjang table from his collection was among several props loaned featured in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians during its Malaysian shoot, bringing a touch of authentic local history to the production.
THE KING OF CHENGAL
Gooi’s expertise in salvaged materials has earned him the moniker “Chengal Wood King” in the reclaimed timber market. His most memorable salvage project was an award-winning bungalow in Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur, designed by renowned architect Professor Jimmy Lim.
“The entire house was made from Chengal wood, from the smallest panel to the largest components,” Gooi shared. “The joinery systems were super strong, and it took us a long time to dismantle it carefully.” This project yielded precious materials and a friendship with Professor Lim, whom Gooi calls “the Chengal Wood King in architecture application.”
CHALLENGES AND EVOLUTION
The business of architectural salvage has its challenges. “Finding Chengal wood in the reclaimed timber market is rare now, and the cost of salvaging has increased significantly,” Gooi admitted. Safety is also a significant concern, mainly when dealing with heritage buildings in dilapidated conditions.
Despite these obstacles, demand for Gooi’s materials and expertise has evolved. What began as a cost-effective substitute for agricultural structures has blossomed into a sought-after resource for high-end design. Reclaimed materials are now prominently featured in cafes, restaurants, hotels, and luxury homes in Malaysia and internationally
Indeed, Gooi’s craftsmanship and vision have left an indelible mark on Malaysia’s architectural landscape, with projects spanning residential, commercial, and spiritual spaces. The Ferringhi Garden Restaurant at Batu Ferringhi, Penang, is one of his earliest works. “It was an eye-opening project for many timber lovers, architects, and scholars,” Gooi reflected. “We're very proud of it as it was handcrafted by me and a few team members.”
His expertise shines in diverse settings, from the Bukit Mertajam Buddhist Temple Hall to various hospitality projects, namely the Terra Tree House at Cameron Highlands and the Court House Cafe in Kuching, which blend sustainable luxury and history. Gooi's creative freedom reached its peak with the Ten Yi Tea House in Penang, his first freehand design project that remains a city landmark.
Other notable works include the Steiner School in Bukit Penchala, Kuala Lumpur, China House in Penang, and Bon Ton in Langkawi. Each demonstrates the versatility of reclaimed timber in modern design.
A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
Sustainability has always been at the core of Gooi’s work. “Reclaimed timber is a form of green and sustainable material which contributes significantly, especially in reducing the need to cut down forest trees,” he explained. While recognition from official bodies like the Malaysian Timber Council is still forthcoming, Gooi has been working closely with NGOs, universities, and industry associations to promote the use of reclaimed timber.
Looking to the future, Gooi sees tremendous potential in the niche but growing market for architectural preservation and sustainable design. “Our business is just starting now,” he said with enthusiasm. “Twenty years of work is the learning curve, growing and making mistakes, seeing the potential in this niche market segment.”
Chengal House continues to evolve, with plans for new structures using salvaged steel and even repurposed train carriages. Gooi’s collection also includes cultural artefacts like Chinese signboards, recognising their diminishing presence in the modern world.
As the sun sets over Chengal House, casting a warm glow on its weathered timbers, Gooi reflects on his journey. “This house is my soul,” he said, running his hand along a beam that has witnessed a century of Malaysian history. “Everything starts from here and will continue to evolve.”
In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability and cultural preservation, Gooi and Chengal House stand as pioneers, proving that the discarded remnants of the past can build a more beautiful and sustainable future.