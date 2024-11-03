A tech executive’s journey to preserve Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion in Penang
Managing director of Penang’s Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion Shen Loh-Lim on modernising a historic Malaysian mansion while blending digital innovation with cultural preservation.
In the heart of George Town, Penang, where colonial architecture meets Chinese tradition, the iconic Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion rises, its indigo-blue walls embodying both history and innovation. At the helm of this 130-year-old architectural marvel is Shen Loh-Lim, a former tech executive whose journey from system engineer to heritage custodian blends preservation with progress in a unique way.
The mansion itself is no stranger to the limelight. Since its painstaking restoration in the 1990s, led by Loh-Lim's father, distinguished architect and conservationist Laurence Loh, it has garnered numerous accolades. These include the 1995 Malaysian National Architectural Award for Conservation, the 2000 UNESCO Most Excellent Heritage Conservation Award, and the ASEANTA 2004 Excellence Award for ASEAN Cultural Preservation Effort. Its charm has also captured the attention of filmmakers, featuring in the 1993 Oscar-winning French film Indochine starring Catherine Deneuve and, more recently, the Hollywood blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.
“If Cheong Fatt Tze were alive today, how would he do it?” This question guides Loh-Lim’s approach to modernising the mansion while maintaining its historical integrity. As the son of the man who drove the conservation of the originally derelict mansion, he never expected to be involved in the family business. Yet in 2015, when his father called for help after parting ways with their management company, Loh-Lim couldn’t refuse.
His path to heritage management was anything but direct. After graduating from the US and spending two years working in banks in the UK, a 24-year-old Loh-Lim found himself “rather directionless” in 1999. A family member’s suggestion led him to jump on the IT bandwagon, beginning with a Microsoft certification. “Little did I know that what it meant was spending lots of time fixing other people's computers,” he recalled with a laugh. However, this technical foundation proved invaluable, teaching him “the ins and outs of how networks and the Internet worked.”
What followed was a career trajectory through digital advertising, online property platforms, and venture capital, where he honed skills in managing high-growth businesses and cross-cultural teams. At the iProperty Group, an ASX-listed company, he rose to become country head for Malaysia, the group’s most profitable entity. Later, at Frontier Digital Ventures, he gained expertise in M&A and managing leaders across multiple cultures. “Growth has been the unifying theme across the various paths my career has taken,” Loh-Lim reflected.
This diverse background proved unexpectedly valuable when he stepped in to help with the mansion. “The world had evolved, and the guest journey had moved online — a landscape I was familiar with,” he explained. His first task was a complete digital overhaul: Reclaiming all assets, distribution channels, social media presence, and rebuilding the property management systems from scratch.
Under his stewardship, the heritage hotel has transformed from a niche destination running at 40 per cent to 50 per cent occupancy to a sought-after experience operating at nearly 100 per cent capacity, with doubled average daily rates. This success builds upon the mansion’s already impressive reputation, having been featured in Taschen’s Hip Hotels of the Orient and winning the Best Tourist Attraction 2003 Merit Award from the Malaysian Ministry of Culture, Arts & Tourism.
The journey hasn’t been without its challenges. “Over the years, we've faced so many challenges that it’s difficult to decide which ones to talk about,” Loh-Lim admitted. The transition from the previous management company required rebuilding workflows and addressing employee morale. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, striking just as expansion plans were underway. “I was very much in expansion mode when, all of a sudden, survival was the only theme of the day.”
Yet adversity bred innovation. The mansion kept its core team employed during the pandemic, enabling a faster restart when tourism resumed. They also launched The Townhouse Collection, turning private Airbnb into an extension of the Cheong Fatt Tze brand — a COVID experiment that became a legitimate revenue stream. “We had to try everything during that time, as many other hotels did, for very little reward. But some positives came out of it,” he reflected.
Loh-Lim’s initiatives extend beyond traditional hospitality. The mansion produced an award-winning brand film, Within Indigo Walls, which won recognition at the London Brand Film Festival. They’ve launched Mangga, an al fresco dining venue featuring live music, and host classical and jazz concerts in the mansion’s acoustically blessed courtyard. A serendipitous discovery led to this musical venture. “After stumbling upon an opera singer singing in the courtyard and realising how amazing the acoustics were, we started curating and hosting our concerts and plays.”
Perhaps most poetically, Loh-Lim has reestablished a connection with Changyu Winery in China, founded by Cheong Fatt Tze himself in 1892, bringing the story full circle after more than a century. “We import their wines and serve them in our restaurant, closing a circle after over a century,” he said proudly.
The challenges of maintaining a 130-year-old building are constant. “We spend a little more than most on maintenance and repairs,” Loh-Lim noted, explaining that wear and tear is accelerated by daily visitor traffic. Yet he views these expenses as investments in preserving both tangible and intangible heritage. The mansion also promotes sustainable tourism by encouraging responsible visitor behaviour and supporting local artisans and businesses.
For Loh-Lim, heritage properties play a crucial role in modern urban landscapes. “Development and gentrification often come with ubiquity and the loss of mystique,” he observed. “When thoughtless and badly considered buildings and infrastructure are added, a city stands the risk of losing the very charm that one only gets from the many years of both tangible and intangible history and culture.”
His approach to heritage management reflects his dual background in tech and preservation. He emphasises the importance of having a strong digital team and fundamental tools like property management systems and channel managers. “Be super data-driven and place a lot of importance on your customer and guest database – personalise as much as you can,” he advised. Yet he also stresses the importance of storytelling and becoming “part of the fabric of the city.”
Looking ahead, Loh-Lim envisions growth while remaining true to the mansion’s essence. A new extension with 13 rooms and a wellness centre focusing on Traditional Chinese Medicine is slated for 2025. He’s also ventured into a hospitality startup, The Conscious Collection, which aims to combine heritage, sustainability, and cultural immersion across multiple properties. The portfolio currently includes the mansion and Ambong-Ambong, a leading eco-resort in Langkawi, with plans for further expansion.
This growth comes with a philosophy. “Adapting to contemporary use can almost be anything, as long as this respect for the past is not lost,” he explained. Under his guidance, the mansion has become more than just a hotel or heritage site — it's a living testament to the possibility of preserving history while embracing the future.
As one reflects on the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion’s journey, it’s clear that under Loh-Lim's guidance, this historic site isn’t just surviving — it’s thriving. By applying modern business acumen to heritage preservation, he’s ensuring that this piece of history, once brought back to life by his father, remains relevant and vibrant for generations to come.
As for the future, Loh-Lim envisions continued growth. “We have a brand that is bigger than our business,” he said. “It would be a waste not to leverage it.”
With his unique blend of tech-savvy and reverence for history, he seems well-positioned to do just that, continuing the legacy of innovation and preservation that has made the Blue Mansion a star of both the silver screen and sustainable tourism.