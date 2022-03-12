Mega car collector: Meet the Malaysian tycoon who bought 3 Bugattis in Singapore

Malaysian tycoon Chin Jit Pyng, or JP Chin as he is more commonly known in his hometown of Kuala Lumpur, can pinpoint the exact moment when, as a young boy, he decided he would one day amass a car collection of his dreams.

“I don’t come from a rich family so when my father couldn’t even buy a new car in his time, I would tell myself that if I made it one day, I want to buy all the cars,” he offered candidly.

One incident in particular stood out. “I remember my father had a Fiat 1100 T with the ‘suicide door’ and I would wash the inside by hosing the floor and the water would just leak out. So when my father wanted to buy a Ford Escort station wagon, I said ‘Thank God’. But it was a false hope as he didn’t buy it in the end.”

Hope crushed, it ignited in Chin a burning desire to be able to one day easily afford what his father could not.

Ranking well on the likeability factor, the 66-year-old businessman has an affable, easygoing air about him – and quite a knack for storytelling.