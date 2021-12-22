From Viya to ‘Lipstick King’: Who are China’s richest livestreamers?

At just 34 years, China’s star livestreamer Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, is already a billionaire. According to Chinese media, her net worth stands at US$1.25 billion, placing her among China’s wealthiest 500 individuals.

With over 100 million followers on social media channels, Viya is known as the face of the livestreaming industry. She sells just about anything on her platform, including cosmetics, appliances, food, clothing, houses and cars. Back in April 2020, she even sold an opportunity to launch a commercial rocket in central China, which was purchased for US$5.6 million. During China’s recent Singles’ Day shopping festival, Viya reportedly sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan (S$1.8 billion).

Viya was handed a US$210 million fine by authorities on Dec 21 for tax evasion. The livestreamer has since apologised, but it seems as though the damage has been done. According to reports, her online platforms, including her livestream link on Taobao along with her Weibo account, appear to have been removed.

