How Chow Tai Fook’s creative director Nicholas Lieou is modernising jewellery designs for a new generation

A RETUN TO CULTURAL ROOTS

Lieou describes joining Chow Tai Fook as a homecoming. Born in Hong Kong, the designer studied jewellery design at Central St Martins, the Royal College of Arts and Fashion Institute of Technology in London and New York. After completing his studies, he went on to work with prestigious luxury houses, including with Tiffany & Co as director of design for high jewellery in 2015.

Lieou launched his eponymous label Mr Lieou in 2019 at Gem Geneva. He also designed a collection for Sotheby’s Diamonds in 2020.

Lieou has always been creative, but it was jewellery that truly captivated him. “I love jewellery because even in very small surfaces, or on a very small object, you can have all these minute details that make a very big difference.”

To Lieou, jewellery is “intimacy”. “It’s one of the few accessories, apart from clothing, that really touches your skin,” he said.

After spending several years abroad, Lieou was keen to return home to Hong Kong to spend more time with his ageing parents. A serendipitous meeting with Sonia Cheng, vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook, led to the opportunity to design high jewellery for the brand’s exclusive clients. Looking through Chow Tai Fook’s archives, Lieou was excited by the chance to reconnect with his cultural roots.

“Being away for so long in the UK and US and designing for other luxury brands, much of the iconography wasn’t my own cultural symbolism. Looking at the Chinese inspirations in Chow Tai Fook’s archives, from a Chinese perspective, was incredibly rewarding, as it marked a new chapter in my own design history and language as well,” Lieou enthused.

A CONTEMPORARY TAKE ON HERITAGE

In April 2024, Lieou’s role at Chow Tai Fook expanded to include enhancing the brand’s overall image. As a key driver of its modernisation, he is shaping new icons and design codes for the brand, including a distinct signature motif. The Rouge collection was launched to commemorate Chow Tai Fook’s 95th anniversary. It celebrates the Chinese concept of “fook”, which translates to blessings and fortune.

“Fook is a Chinese character that is highly symbolic for Chinese people. So we took this and made a series of rectangles and squares, creating a motif that maps across all categories of jewellery, from high jewellery, to diamonds, gemstones and pure gold. It’s about connecting the old with the new,” Lieou explained.

Inspired by the architectural beauty of Chinese windowsills, the design also incorporates red enamel in some pieces. “I wanted to make it a little bit more graphic and to also hark back to the former chairman’s name, which has red in one of the characters." "Tung" in Cheng Yu-Tung means red.