Singaporean designer Jade Chan is making her mark in Copenhagen with Christian+Jade

In late 2024, Christian+Jade created The Age of Wood, the inaugural Survey exhibition at Karimoku Research Center in Tokyo. Exploring humanity’s relationship with wood and the passage of time, the exhibition included a library of 63 wood species, a folding screen and a kinetic sculpture in which a pendulum gradually scratched marks into walnut.

GROWING UP WITH CRAFT

Chan credited her DIY-loving father and crafty mother with introducing her to designs and making from an early age.“She had a constant rotation of craft projects that she encouraged me to join in,” Chan said, recalling Sundays spent painting and making things together. “I think this made the act of making and creating come naturally to me. It has remained an important part of how I think, solve problems or even relax today – be it by winding down with a needle and thread, cooking up a meal or building a new storage system to make better use of our tiny home,” she said. “The first instinct will always be to use my hands.”

Not surprisingly, she ended up studying Visual Arts at SOTA (School of the Arts, Singapore). Even then, Chan struggled to find her personal expression until the school started teaching design. “Something clicked. I was drawn to the idea that function, needs, behaviours, rituals and materials should be the starting point in itself. That way of thinking felt more intuitive to me,” She reflected.

Hammer Juhl, by contrast, grew up in a small town in Denmark. A creative career was not an obvious path during his childhood, which he spent playing sports and computer games and exploring his neighbourhood. Design was nevertheless part of everyday life at home, where he grew up surrounded by mid-century Danish furniture.

“My parents believed it was important as part of a cultural education to know the names of the architects and the stories behind the pieces we lived with,” he shared. His grandfather, a furniture designer and maker, was another major influence. “He was like a Gyro Gearloose character, who was always inventing, experimenting and finding creative solutions. I loved visiting his home,” said Hammer Juhl. Among his grandfather’s inventions was a cabinet with a rotating carousel for his pipes. He also installed a telephone system connecting the rooms – even the toilets – “so my grandmother could call him when lunch was ready”, Hammer Juhl recalled.