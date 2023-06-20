‘Choosing a scent should be instinctive’: Christine Nagel, perfumer creator at Hermes

How do you create a destination scent when you cannot travel? This was a challenge faced by Christine Nagel, perfumer creator at Hermes, when she was tasked with creating a new scent for the Parfums-Jardins collection, three years ago. While a global pandemic was raging, and the world had grinded to a halt.

Of course, it’s not that one cannot make a fragrance in an atelier, but in case one forgets, the Parfums-Jardins is a capsule collection of destination scents, what the brand calls “journeys through watery landscapes”.

Birthed in 2003, a new garden fragrance is introduced every two to three years. Each scent is inspired by the soul of a place, the perfumer’s inspiration and the annual theme chosen by the French luxury house, to reflect an aspect of the Hermes culture. The scents are meant to evoke desires of freshness, dreams and of escape – the spirit of travel, in essence.

Not being able to travel might throw a spanner in the (creative) works. “I usually visit gardens to smell gardens, but this time the garden came to me,” Nagel pointed out. She had some idea of where her next garden would be. “I knew my future garden was in Greece,” she said with certainty. It would be inspired by her first visit to Greece, to the island of Kythira in the Peloponnese peninsular.