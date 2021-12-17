Singapore business leaders share: What would you gift your mentors for Christmas?

He once told me a story of two ex-students of his that he met at different times while painting near the Singapore river in the 80s. One of them saw him painting, but did not acknowledge him on the way to his flashy Mercedes; the other stopped his truck and walked over to offer him a kopi, asking if he remembered him as a student in school. Lim then asked me – who was the better student? Or rather, who was the better person?

This story comes to mind very often when I think of my relationship with the artist as it embodies why he is so worthy of admiration. His strict discipline, dedication to authenticity, and uncontainable vigour serves as an inspiration to those who know him. To be so advanced in age and still retain an open mindedness, a thirst to explore, is remarkable. Lim Tze Peng’s character is what ultimately shines in his work. He is also a very generous artist, often donating his artworks to raise funds for worthy charities.



His journey from then to now is the story of a nation’s progress, mapping an entire history within the space of a canvas. But above all, I am so glad to learn from a man who is passionate, hardworking and kind. Thanks to him, I continue to learn the importance of kindness and gratitude in my life every day.

I would gift Lim Tze Peng a sculpture by Xie Ai Ge titled Under The Apple Tree. When I look at this piece, I am reminded of an individual who is spiritual and meditative. The figure sitting under the apple tree symbolises how humans are able to self-actualise and the single, hanging apple is a playful reinterpretation of Isaac Newton's famous discovery of gravity. They remind me of how Lim Tze Peng continues to gain knowledge and seek happiness at the ripe age of 100 years old.

MARCUS CHU, CEO, ERA SINGAPORE & APAC REALTY