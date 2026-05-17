He once felt he had to prove himself at ACS. Today, Christopher Chua designs luxury resorts for top hotel brands

Few school names in Singapore carry quite the same cultural shorthand as Anglo-Chinese School (ACS). Its alumni network is broad and influential, and the school has long been associated with confidence, ambition and a strong sense of fraternity.

Christopher Chua, 46, remembers encountering that world from the margins. Coming from a less well-off family, he often felt he had to prove himself in an environment where others seemed more assured.

“I was born in a not well-to-do family, and I was thrust into ACS,” said Chua, founder of boutique hospitality design studio KulorGroup. “It was a constant need to prove myself, because everybody else seemed to be two or three steps ahead.”

In an environment where many students seemed to carry an easy confidence, Chua felt the opposite. “At the start, I was… keeping to myself and always feeling lesser.”

While the school’s legacy is, for many, one of brotherhood and lifelong networks, Chua remembers moments that reinforced his sense of being on the outside looking in. “Oh yeah, I was bullied,” he admitted plainly.

Back then, Singapore was also less forgiving of those who strayed from the conventional path. “Thirty or 40 years ago, Singapore was a very different state. It was all about making money. Nobody wanted to be creative. The creative aspect of life was never explored. It was always looked down on. You would always be poor… it was not respectable.”

For a teenager who already felt he did not quite fit in, choosing such an unconventional path could have been paralysing. Instead, it became his turning point.

“One day I decided, you know what, I’m just going to rebel,” he said. “Just do whatever I want to do and figure out my trajectory in life.” In a quiet but decisive act of defiance, he chose to pursue the arts.

Even now, that early need to prove himself has not entirely faded. “The constant need to prove myself, or the feeling that I’m not enough… that imposter syndrome… it just runs with you forever,” he reflected.

Asked what he would say to his younger self, Chua replied: “Take a breath. Step back a bit… just do what you do and believe in yourself.”

THE MAN HELPING LUXURY RESORTS GET IT RIGHT