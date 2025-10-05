10 years of Chulop: How this celebrity couple built a lasting F&B business with churros

After the initial success of the business, the newly-minted entrepreneur duo made a conscious decision to grow at their own pace rather than chase aggressive expansion. “We weren’t rushing to expand exponentially or to look for investors or loans. It was really organic,” Syarif reflected.

Tapping into their online following, they focused on building a consistent brand presence on social media. Syarif, the brains of the business, also chose to expand the brand “horizontally instead of vertically” – instead of opening new outlets, he ventured into gifting, catering and live stations for corporate functions and events.

As time passed, with the help of “affordable rent”, Chulop’s first outlet managed to gain a loyal following. “A business needs to stay long enough to create credibility and trust to customers. Being prudent helped us in creating a sustainable business,” said Syarif.

That’s not to say the journey was smooth-sailing. “This is a first-generation business and nothing was handed to us on a silver platter. We had to learn the hard way,” Syarif noted.

FAILURE AS A ‘RITE OF PASSAGE’

One of the most challenging periods for the couple came a year into the business, when a family member invested in opening a second outlet at JCube mall in the West of Singapore. While the outlet performed well for the first three months, footfall soon declined. “We didn’t do enough market research to realise that people in the West usually don’t stay in the West on weekends,” Syarif admitted. After two years, the outlet closed, incurring a significant loss.

That experience shaped their decision to adopt a more conservative approach to expansion. “A lot of people enter the F&B market because it’s a low barrier to entry,” Syarif noted. “But to sustain a business – that’s where the risks lie.”

In 2022, encouraged by the brand’s success during the COVID-19 pandemic – when takeaway models thrived and locals spent more domestically – they decided to realise their cafe dreams by opening one specialising in grilled sandwiches. “We opened at the wrong time. The moment we launched, the borders reopened,” Syarif recalled.