How Chye Seng Huat’s founder Leon Foo is building an empire out of coffee

There is something about coffee. It’s the first thing we crave when we awake in the morning. It’s the solution for a midday slump. It’s the beverage we get when we’re out with friends. For many, coffee is something we simply can’t live without.

Leon Foo, 40, has built an entire career out of coffee. “Coffee is a bit funny, right? Some people say it’s a beverage, some people say it’s a social tool. Some people say it’s a drug,” mused Foo. “When I was looking at coffee, I wondered, why are people so crazy about it? But the more I discover, the more I fall in love with it.”

Prior to starting his coffee business, Foo was working in audit and corporate finance. But the 2008 financial crisis brought about some self-reflection. “There was a push and pull [factor] and I felt that I should do something more purpose and passion driven, instead of just being a number in the system. But I didn’t want to just make coffee; I wanted to start a coffee company,” he shared.

Today, Foo is known as one of the pioneers of Singapore’s third wave coffee scene. In 2009, he founded Papa Palheta, a coffee roasting and wholesale business that supplies to cafes and restaurants. The business eventually expanded to F&B when Foo opened Chye Seng Huat Hardware in 2012, a cafe and coffee shop that, a decade later, still retains its popularity. The cafe was bustling when CNA Luxury visited on a weekday afternoon for this interview.