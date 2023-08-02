Clinique La Prairie’s CEO: ‘Why add years to your life if it is not meaningful?’

Back in the 1950s, likely before buzzwords such as “holistic health” or “wellness” were even coined, some of the world’s biggest stars of that time, including Humphrey Bogart and Cary Grant, had already uncovered a secret to boosting their vigour. They were among the Hollywood elites then who had discovered the restorative powers of jetting off to the middle of the Swiss Alps to spend a week undergoing all manner of health therapies at exclusive medi-spa destination Clinique La Prairie.

Fast forward to 2023 and this address in Montreux, Switzerland continues to be a favourite among the rich and famous seeking a detox and reset from the stresses of life. Word has it that there is a “hall of fame” corridor bearing the beaming mugshots of these healthy, happy clients of Clinique La Prairie, but in keeping in line with the getaway’s ethos of exclusivity, its chief executive officer Simone Gibertoni will not reveal names.

“You will have to visit to see for yourself,” he quipped.