Clinique La Prairie’s CEO: ‘Why add years to your life if it is not meaningful?’
Simone Gibertoni, the CEO of Clinique La Prairie explains why the famed holistic Swiss retreat is focused on longevity and shares his personal wellbeing practices for leading a good life.
Back in the 1950s, likely before buzzwords such as “holistic health” or “wellness” were even coined, some of the world’s biggest stars of that time, including Humphrey Bogart and Cary Grant, had already uncovered a secret to boosting their vigour. They were among the Hollywood elites then who had discovered the restorative powers of jetting off to the middle of the Swiss Alps to spend a week undergoing all manner of health therapies at exclusive medi-spa destination Clinique La Prairie.
Fast forward to 2023 and this address in Montreux, Switzerland continues to be a favourite among the rich and famous seeking a detox and reset from the stresses of life. Word has it that there is a “hall of fame” corridor bearing the beaming mugshots of these healthy, happy clients of Clinique La Prairie, but in keeping in line with the getaway’s ethos of exclusivity, its chief executive officer Simone Gibertoni will not reveal names.
“You will have to visit to see for yourself,” he quipped.
Not that Clinique La Prairie requires any celebrity ‒ or influencer ‒ endorsement. The medi-health and wellness institute was founded in 1931 by professor Paul Niehans, a Swiss physician who is widely regarded as a pioneer in cell therapy development. If his name sounds familiar, it is because Prof Niehans also created the La Prairie skincare brand, which is known for the use of luxurious ingredients such as caviar and platinum.
“The origins are the same because the cream was developed by the Clinique 30 years ago based on cellular therapy,” said Gibertoni, who was in Singapore recently for the launch of the brand’s first Holistic Health boutique at Marina Bay Sands.
“At a certain point, the two companies were separated,” he said, noting that today, the two brands operate as separate entities.
The Clinique, he added, continues its scientific research in preventive medicine and in particular focuses on a philosophy of longevity, but not necessarily in the sense of extending one’s lifespan. “Our objective is how many years of vitality can we add to life,” he said. “Even if you could add 10 years to your life, what else would you need? Why add years to your life if it is not meaningful?”
The intimate 34-suite Montreaux health resort, which he describes as a mix between a medical facility ‒ there is a full-fledged hospital with 50 doctors ‒ a spa and a luxurious hotel, is known for its one to two-week programmes that focus on promoting vitality, enhancing the immune system and restoring internal balance.
During their stay, guests start with a deep diagnostics session with medical experts before they are given tailor-made nutrition and exercise plans as well as a schedule of cutting-edge wellness and aesthetic treatments as well as medical follow-ups where necessary.
The Clinique, which receives about 2,000 guests across 80 countries annually, has a repeat clientele rate of 60 per cent. Gibertoni attributes this to the institute’s track record of delivering good results. “They do not come back just for the nice room with a view of the lake,” he said. “Clinique La Prairie is the only health clinic and wellness centre in the world with such strong levels of scientifically demonstrable expertise in rejuvenation, wellbeing and longevity, with the perfect blend of innovation and modernisation.”
Since he assumed the CEO role in 2016, Gibertoni has been driving the development of Clinique La Prairie as it expands globally. His vision is to launch up to 10 Health Resorts, similar to the retreat concept found at the Montreaux institute around the world, in destinations including Anji in China.
“The concept of longevity used to be about chewing slowly, eating fewer calories and having a nice place where you can consult a good doctor. What I foresee is that the longevity of the future will be different ‒ it is about medical advancement and new technology. We need scale to offer this to clients and we want to play a role in innovation in this field,” he said.
The company is also aiming to launch up to 40 Longevity Hubs ‒ think of these as medi-spas that offer day retreats ‒ in key cities around the world. There are currently four Hubs in Bangkok, Doha, Madrid and Taipei.
Then there are the Holistic Health boutiques, like the one launched at Marina Bay Sands, which focuses on plant-based nutraceuticals which have been created by experts at the Swiss clinic. He had initiated the creation of this range when he noticed that the Clinique did not have any health products available for clients to use after their stays.
“My goal is to create an ecosystem of support around the client as longevity is about changing one’s habits. Unfortunately, most people will go back to their usual activities because it is not possible to do what you did during your week at Clinique La Prairie unless you are a very fortunate person who can dedicate all this time in your daily life,” he said, noting that the Marina Bay Sands boutique will have a dietician on duty to offer nutritional advice where needed.
The supplements are said to target cellular health by slowing down the hallmarks of ageing that cause cellular and molecular damage in the body over time. There are also complementary routines for targeted issues, such as Balance, Energy and Purity. Prices start from S$550, which he acknowledges is significantly higher compared to market prices.
“We want to bring this culture of Clinique La Prairie’s quality into the supplement market. Our supplements are so expensive not due to a marketing decision but because they are priced based on the production costs. The brief was that we want the best and so we decided to create a new category,” he said.
Still, even with the most cutting-edge innovations in medical science and health at his fingertips, Gibertoni believes in putting in the hard work to stay mentally acute and productive.
He does cardiovascular exercises thrice a week, saying he prefers swimming. He also adheres to intermittent fasting, avoids eating in the evening and drinks a glass of celery juice every day. But his secret weapon, he says, is practising transcendental meditation.
“One hour every morning is dedicated to me. I wake up at 6am and do 20 minutes of meditation, 20 minutes of yoga and 20 minutes of journaling,” he said. “If I could suggest a game changer, it would be to learn to meditate.”