This bartender's cocktail bar in Kuala Lumpur made it to Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list within its debut year

In the fickle Kuala Lumpur bar scene, the name Jon Lee is established enough among cocktail aficionados to have a loyal following. So, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Penrose, the bar Lee founded in 2022, took a place in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list within the first year of its debut.

What is surprising is that Lee did not start with aspirations of being a bartender but as a chef. “I embarked on my professional journey in the restaurant industry right after completing my culinary arts degree. At the age of 21, I chose to establish a small bistro. However, after around a year, the business faced challenges, prompting me to temporarily step away from the culinary scene,” recalled Lee.

Despite this setback, Lee’s passion for the food and beverage field persisted, so he sought out opportunities in the bar sector, and during his training, an unexpected job offer came from Singapore. “While bartending wasn't initially my ambition, the pieces seemed to fall into place. Taking a bold step, I decided to embrace the opportunity and relocate to Singapore, despite being uncertain about what lay ahead,” he said.