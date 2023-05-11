In Portugal, a collection of 2,000 drinking vessels reflects 9,000 years of history

My immersion into the history, culture and appreciation of wine ‒ in all its forms and from all around the world ‒ comes at WOW. It includes a visit to a brilliant cork museum, which reveals why there is so much more to the humble bark, now claimed as a sustainable marvel across a myriad of purposes and industries. I chart the Douro's remarkable terroir where vine roots can reach 30 ft (9m) underground in soil called schist, then discover which grape I am most like ‒ a Pinot Noir, apparently. But nothing could have prepared me for visiting The Bridge Collection.

It is both the personal collection of and named after Adrian Bridge, the mastermind and CEO of WOW and also The Fladgate Partnership who own 14 wine estates including the storied Port wine producers Taylor's and Croft, four luxury hotels, restaurants and more. To get a one-on-one tour with the man himself reveals his impeccable aesthetic judgement, dazzling breadth of knowledge ‒ and definite penchant for a story.

He explained: "The Bridge Collection is 9,000 years of drinking vessels, telling the story of mankind and its association with alcohol. I've tried to choose things that are iconic in terms of telling a story, or pieces that are extraordinary in terms of aesthetic."

As one of Europe's leading figures in the wine industry, the logic of collecting drinking vessels was clear, but he had other, simpler motivations: “It seemed quite fun ‒ it wasn't intended to end up quite as serious as it is! I'd originally bought to be able to use old glasses for dinner parties, to give people Port wine in a Roman glass but it didn't work. People get scared about picking them up, worrying will it be broken, then you've got to wash them yourself. So it looks like it grew from that into a museum!