There is no one way to be beautiful. That is why this CEO is disrupting the definition of beauty standards in the industry

PANDEMIC SHIFTS

The way we used to look at beauty (luxury beauty, especially) was oppressive - you’re either in or out. Old luxury is elitist, either by price point or access, it does not cater to outliers because it doesn’t need or want to resonate with everybody.

However, the global pandemic while fearsome at the start, made many of us more reflective. We’ve re-ordered our priorities because we had time to focus on ourselves and re-evaluate our relationships not just with others but to our environment.

Our needs and desires have evolved with our consciousness, and these have rippling effect on our rituals, shopping patterns, and expectations. Nabi shared: “This has contributed to consumers’ heightened interest in every product they use and also a company’s commitment to sustainability.”

If the pandemic liberated us from trite mindsets that shackle growth, then what must follow up is change.

Post-pandemic, Nabi is charging forward: “Today we live in a world where the only certainty is change, and the face of change is ever increasing. We need to wrap ourselves around the ever-changing environment, flex and adapt our shape, and form with speed and agility, like water, being and acting like water.”